DALLAS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence headlined two Dallas rallies in the same hotel for Republican congressional incumbents facing stiff Democratic challenges.
Pence first rallied supporters for incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, a Dallas Republican who faces a challenge from Democrat Colin Allred, a Dallas lawyer and former Baylor and Tennessee Titans linebacker. Pence, whom Sessions called a close friend, hailed Sessions for his consistent support for President Donald Trump's policies.
Then, Pence moved to a different ballroom at the same North Dallas hotel to rally support for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who faces a tough battle from U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, an El Paso Democrat. Pence praised Cruz for his support for Senate confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court associate justice.
This story has been corrected to spell associate justice's surname as Kavanaugh.