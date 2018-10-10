TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Kansas next week for events to help Republicans Kris Kobach and Steve Watkins in their campaigns for governor and Congress.
Kobach's campaign says Pence will come Sept. 18 to Wichita for an event to show his support for Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state. Kobach's campaign said the details still are being worked out.
Watkins' campaign announced Wednesday that Pence will have a private Sept. 19 fundraiser for the candidate's campaign in the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas. While the details still are being settled, tickets will start at $250.
Pence's events will come less than two weeks after President Donald Trump had a rally in Topeka aimed at helping Kobach and Watkins in a state Trump carried easily in 2016.