Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Pence raises money for James, calls veteran a 'special man'

Vice President Mike Pence is seen leaving U.S. Capitol in Washington after attending weekly policy luncheons with Republican leadership, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James is a "special man with a special story."

Pence spoke at a fundraiser for James inside a country club in Oakland County's West Bloomfield Township on Wednesday. It was Pence's second visit this month to the state to aid Republicans.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Pence says Michigan and America "need" James, a business executive and Iraq War veteran, in the Senate. He accuses third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of standing in the way of the GOP agenda.

Stabenow tweeted Tuesday that Pence, an opponent of government bailouts for General Motors and Chrysler, "kicked us when we were down" and it is "wrong" for James to buddy up to Pence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments