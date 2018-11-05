KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is headlining a rally for State Auditor Matt Rosendale in northwestern Montana as the Republican's bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Tester barrels toward its conclusion.
Meanwhile, Tester is holding rallies in Missoula and Great Falls Monday with House candidate Kathleen Williams.
Pence's appearance at Glacier Park International Airport north of Kalispell marks his third trip to Montana this election cycle to campaign for Rosendale and Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.
It's the final piece of an intensive White House campaign to defeat Tester and install Trump loyalist Rosendale after the Democrat scuttled President Donald Trump's choice for Veteran Affairs secretary.
The two-term senator has sought to deflect Trump's verbal attacks against him and promote his centrist credentials.
Most polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.