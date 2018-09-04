Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Las Vegas on Friday to attend a fundraiser benefitting Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt and other GOP gubernatorial candidates and a veterans' event with GOP Sen. Dean Heller.

The vice president's office confirmed the events Tuesday.

A message seeking details from Heller's office was not immediately returned.

Heller is the only Republican senator seeking re-election this year in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016. He's made veterans' issues a centerpiece of his campaign.

Laxalt is Nevada's attorney general. His campaign spokesman Parker Briden said the fundraiser is a private event and Laxalt will introduce the vice president.

He did not have further details.

Pence was scheduled to attend a fundraiser for Heller in April but canceled when he instead filled in for President Donald Trump at a summit in South America.

