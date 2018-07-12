Subscribe for 33¢ / day

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning another visit to North Dakota

U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer tells The Associated Press that Pence is attending a Grand Forks fundraiser for him on July 25. Cramer is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

The Heitkamp-Cramer matchup is seen by Republicans as one of their top pickup chances as they try to hang onto a thin majority.

It will be the third trip to North Dakota in less than a year for Pence. He appeared at a Fargo fundraiser for Cramer in March and visited Minot Air Force Base last October to review the base's nuclear missions.

