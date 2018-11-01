SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is heading to South Dakota to rally for Republican governor candidate Kristi Noem just in time for Election Day. Meanwhile, Democrat Billie Sutton has been crisscrossing the state meeting voters in the final days of South Dakota's surprisingly close governor's race.
The Monday rally in Rapid City that Pence is headlining for Noem comes after she embarks on her own statewide tour to close out the election. Sutton's 19-stop tour brought him Thursday to western South Dakota and is to continue over the weekend.
Sutton, a state senator and former professional rodeo rider, has spurred a rare competitive governor's race in South Dakota, which last elected a Democrat to the office in 1974. With a cowboy's appeal, Sutton has ridden a compelling life story — a 2007 rodeo accident left him unable to walk — and a moderate image to turn the contest close. Noem has fought back by reminding voters of Sutton's Democratic affiliation and trying to tie him to 2016 Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.
The candidate's closing arguments to voters come as an Argus Leader and KELO-TV poll Thursday gave a small edge to Noem, after a survey published last week had the race even. In the new poll, Noem had 47 percent to Sutton's 44 percent, with 8 percent of respondents undecided.
"We're excited about the direction the campaign is headed," Noem said in a statement. "We know the momentum is building, but it's going to be a close race. I would just encourage everyone to get out and vote."
The 3-point difference is inside the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points. Florida-based Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy's telephone poll of 500 likely South Dakota voters was conducted Oct. 29-31. It came after the news organizations' poll released last week showed Noem and Sutton each had support from 45 percent of respondents, with 9 percent undecided.
Sutton in a Thursday statement said the race is still neck-and-neck.
"As we say in the chutes, let 'er buck," Sutton said. "Taking on the status quo isn't easy, but Republicans, Democrats, and Independents are rallying behind me because they know they are betting on a fighter who will clean up state government and build a stronger South Dakota."
Noem, a four-term congresswoman, has some key strengths: a nearly 98,000-voter GOP advantage, experience running statewide campaigns and support from the state's dominant political party and its top officials. Noem has also significantly outraised Sutton, including in the final days of the race.
She earlier had a fundraiser featuring President Donald Trump, and her financial backing has included at least $100,000 from Pence's Great America Committee.
