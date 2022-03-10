 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PennDOT picks construction group for bridge-tolling project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has picked a consortium of companies to manage construction on as many as nine major interstate bridges, upgrades on the aging spans that are to be paid for by tolls under the administration's current plan.

Wolf's Department of Transportation selected the group from among three finalists, but also said Wednesday that it has not decided which of the nine bridges it will toll.

The winning application includes three international firms, including U.S.-based subsidiaries of Israel-based Shikun & Binui, a development subsidiary of Australia-based Macquarie Group and Spanish construction firm FCC Construccion.

The application includes four other firms that specialize in design or heavy construction and that have U.S.-based parent companies with a headquarters in Pennsylvania.

The nine candidates bridges are I-78′s Lenhartsville Bridge in Berks County; I-79′s bridges over State Route 50 in Allegheny County; I-80′s bridges across Canoe Creek in Clarion County, Nescopeck Creek in Luzerne County, North Fork in Jefferson County and the Lehigh River, near Wilkes-Barre; I-81 over the Susquehanna River in northern Pennsylvania; I-83′s South Bridge across the Susquehanna River, a mile from the state Capitol; and Girard Point Bridge on I-95 in Philadelphia.

PennDOT said it is in the midst of conducting public hearings and environmental reviews on the bridges.

The first package of bridges is scheduled to be under contract by December, it said. After the design process, construction is expected to begin between fall 2023 and spring 2024, it said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

