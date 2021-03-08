Pennsylvania agrees to settle gas drilling royalties lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed in December 2015 and amended in 2016 to include Anadarko Petroleum, claimed the two companies split up markets, keeping landowners from getting better deals by seeking competitive offers.

An appeal in the litigation involving Anadarko about whether the state's consumer protection law applies is pending before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Shapiro said Chesapeake, which emerged from bankruptcy last month, has agreed to stop making deals with Pennsylvania landowners that contain “market enhancement” or “ready for sale or use” clauses.

Depending on the type of lease they signed, affected Chesapeake lease holders will receive about $367 or about $700, as well as the ability to decide what sort of agreement they want to have with Chesapeake going forward.

“This settlement will end the abuse from Chesapeake and allow landowners to take a new lease with no deductions — that's the bottom line,” Shapiro said.

The 2015 complaint alleged Chesapeake had cheated landowners over drilling leases, making industry-friendly deals in the boom's early years and then deducting post-production expenses from royalty checks.

