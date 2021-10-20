 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pennsylvania appeals court takes up school mask challenge

  • Updated
  • 0

A Pennsylvania appeals court heard arguments Wednesday on whether the Wolf administration had the legal right to impose a mask mandate on K-12 schools and child care facilities to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The state's acting health secretary ordered students, teachers and staff to wear face coverings when inside, reversing course after Gov. Tom Wolf had earlier pledged that masking in schools would remain a local decision. The Aug. 31 order, issued as the highly contagious delta variant was driving a statewide surge in cases and hospitalizations, has sparked fierce opposition among some school board members and parents.

Commonwealth Court is deciding a pair of lawsuits filed by parents who contend that masks interfere with their children's breathing and cause other problems. The plaintiffs include the GOP leader of the state Senate, Jake Corman, R-Centre.

People are also reading…

Plaintiffs' lawyers contend, among other things, that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam exceeded her authority under the Disease Control and Prevention Law of 1955 and the department's own regulations, neither of which specifies masking as a public health tool.

They argued that Beam's mask mandate amounted to a new regulation that should have been subject to a lengthy regulatory review process, and because it wasn't, is neither valid nor enforceable.

“This is not a case about the appropriateness of wearing masks, or the seriousness of COVID. This is purely a legal issue on whether the secretary of health has the authority to issue the order," said attorney Tom Breth, representing Corman, other parents and schools.

Some of the judges seemed open to the argument, aggressively questioning the Wolf administration on whether Beam’s masking order complied with the letter of the law.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Karen Romano, representing Beam, said the plaintiffs were construing the health secretary's authority too narrowly. She pointed to another law, from 1929, that says the health secretary has a duty to “employ the most efficient and practical means for the prevention and suppression of disease.”

“And that’s what she’s done here,” Romano told the judges.

Other federal and state courts had rejected various challenges to Wolf’s authority to impose public health orders in response to the pandemic.

Lawyers challenging the masking order pointed out that Pennsylvania voters have since constrained a governor’s emergency powers, and the state's COVID-19 disaster declaration is no longer in effect.

The court did not rule.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters held a sit-in Thursday at the Interior Department building in downtown Washington and clashed with police as they challenged fossil fuel projects and called for the declaration of a climate emergency. Multiple arrests were reported.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will “show the world who we are" in future contests with even higher stakes.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Storm Lake High School takes on conservation-friendly courtyard project

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News