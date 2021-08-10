Pennsylvania county asks senator to stop seeking vote audit

“The people of this county have nothing to hide, and Mr. Mastriano knows it,” the statement said. “In fact, the only one who has made himself scarce since he made this blunder without the authority of his committee or the Senate is Doug Mastriano.”

Mastriano, who did not respond to messages seeking comment, has generally avoided speaking with reporters outside conservative outlets about his plans for an audit or forensic review. His chief of staff, Tony DeGusipe, asked for a copy of the statement Tuesday but offered no immediate comment.

Mastriano, a leading proponent of Trump’s baseless claims that the election was rigged against him, gave the three counties until the end of July to get back to him about turning over the material he wants.

Democratic-heavy Philadelphia County’s elections board voted unanimously not to comply. Tioga also turned him down. York County, with a strong Republican majority of voters, raised concerns about his demands but has not expressly said yes or no.