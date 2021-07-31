Pennsylvania court vacancies allow voters to shape judiciary

Crompton is a sitting Commonwealth Court judge and did not have to promise not to run again to get appointed to fill a vacancy early last year. A well-known figure and veteran of many partisan fights in the state Capitol, Crompton has touted his involvement with legislation and state litigation over many years as relevant experience.

“The breadth of my knowledge both from a technical law perspective as well as a litigation perspective is difficult to capture in words,” Crompton told the bar association, calling himself “the last train car on the Senate tracks. When the problem, be it legislative or legal, was particularly dire or difficult, I was generally consulted for help or advice.”

He says he's happy to have turned the page from the roil of the Legislature to a judge's more sedate life.

“This is what I asked to do. I think I had a good awareness of what it was,” Crompton said in an interview. “There’s plenty of other capable people who can run campaigns and do political and campaign work or even policy work.”