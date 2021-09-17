Pennsylvania Democrats sue over GOP election 'investigation'

Republicans in Pennsylvania have thus far stopped short of issuing subpoenas for voting machines and ballots from last year's presidential election, as the Arizona Senate GOP did in that state's widely discredited and partisan “audit.”

The lead contractor in Arizona’s review of its election results, Cyber Ninjas, has driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of Society Security numbers for voters in Maricopa County, according to an elections department spokesperson for the county. Arizona’s Republican-led Senate had subpoenaed that information.

But the quest in Pennsylvania by Senate Republicans for the driver's license and partial Social Security numbers of 9 million registered voters has fueled accusations that the information could easily be compromised and expose millions to identity theft or worse.

Collecting that information “for political purposes is unjustifiable and a gross misuse of taxpayer resources,” Democrats said in the statement. “The fact that they will not share how that personal information will be stored, used or who will have access to it is astonishing.”