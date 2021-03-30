Pennsylvania election law reforms won't be ready for primary

“We want all the information before we make any decisions,” Grove said.

Wanda Murren, spokesperson for the Department of State, said pre-canvassing legislation remains a priority for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration and for the county agencies that run the nuts and bolts of voting and counting the results.

“While the November 2020 election went exceedingly well, the delay in counting mail ballots and arriving at election outcomes provided an environment in which a false narrative was allowed to proliferate,” Murren said. “Carrying out pre-canvassing of ballots in public settings is a common-sense solution supported by election officials of all parties.”

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania supports more time to prepare mail-in ballots and wants more uniformity, said executive director Lisa Schaefer.

Under the new no-excuse absentee ballot law in the state, there were inconsistent practices on contacting voters to fix problems with absentee ballots and in the use of secure boxes where voters could drop off the ballots. There was also a slew of litigation from then-President Donald Trump and the GOP.

“You saw the different counties reading the law differently and we didn't want that to happen,” Schaefer said.