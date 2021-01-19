Pennsylvania expands vaccine eligibility to 65 and older

Levine became a familiar figure to many Pennsylvanians over the last 10 months of the coronavirus pandemic, explaining what the state was doing to combat the spread of the virus and begging residents to do their part by wearing a mask, washing their hands and staying away from each other.

“Stay calm, stay alert and stay safe,” the state health secretary said, over and over.

Levine is one of the few transgender people nationwide serving in either elective office or as a high-ranking government appointee.

She leaves the Pennsylvania Department of Health at a critical time in the statewide response to the pandemic, with the state reporting hundreds of deaths per day and officials struggling to ramp up statewide distribution of the two COVID-19 vaccines.

Levine “has been a wise, calm, and dedicated partner during this pandemic and I couldn’t be prouder of the tireless work she’s done to serve Pennsylvanians,” tweeted her boss, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. “She will be missed, but I know she will be a tremendous leader” on the federal level.

There was no immediate word on her replacement. The governor's office said it planned to make an announcement later in the week.