Pennsylvania follows relaxed federal guidance on masks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania automatically adopted new, relaxed federal guidance on mask-wearing for people who are vaccinated, while the Philadelphia Phillies said Thursday it will increase seating capacity at home games.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance on mask-wearing, saying fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear them in uncrowded situations indoors or outside at all, even at a crowded event.

The federal agency advised following guidance at workplaces and businesses, and recommended vaccinated people wear masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals and prisons.

Pennsylvania's comprehensive masking requirement is still in place for unvaccinated people, until 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, the state Department of Health said.

The Phillies, meanwhile, will welcome up to 16,000 fans to the stands at Citizens Bank Park against the Boston Red Sox starting May 22. That's in line with the city relaxing social-distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet.

Seating capacity will increase to 100% for the rest of the season beginning June 12 for a two-game set against the New York Yankees.