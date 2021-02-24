Pennsylvania GOP meets to discuss Toomey, impeachment vote

Meanwhile, Toomey supporters have pushed back, seeing a censure resolution as a waste of time and unnecessarily divisive.

Lowman Henry, a state committee member from Dauphin County, said before the meeting that he disagreed with Toomey's vote, but also opposed a vote to censure the senator, calling it a “circular firing squad.”

“He’s been a very low-key but very effective senator, particularly on tax policy, and I remind people that were it not for Pat Toomey, President Trump would not have gotten the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act through.”

More than 200 state committee members joined the call.

Longtime members say they can't remember a time that the state party censured anybody, going back 40 years, not even when then-U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter helped sink President Ronald Reagan's nomination of Robert Bork to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1987.

“As I recall, we just booed him off stage,” Henry said.