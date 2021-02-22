Pennsylvania GOP sets meeting to discuss Toomey censure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Party committee members in Pennsylvania expect to meet Wednesday night to decide whether to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey amid a GOP backlash over his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial, members said.

The state party chairman, Lawrence Tabas, emailed committee members Monday to schedule the meeting. He emailed them on Feb. 13, moments after the Senate vote, telling them to expect a meeting.

A censure vote is a symbolic gesture that may have no real effect on Toomey since he isn’t seeking reelection next year.