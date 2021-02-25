 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pennsylvania GOP will meet again to discuss Toomey, vote
View Comments
AP

Pennsylvania GOP will meet again to discuss Toomey, vote

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state Republican Party meeting in Pennsylvania to discuss whether to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey recessed late Wednesday night without resolution after roughly five hours because of technical difficulties in counting votes, committee members on the call said.

Party officials are taking Toomey to task for his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial.

Toomey’s vote — and his earlier assessment that Trump had committed “impeachable offenses” in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — set off a wave in Pennsylvania of pro-Trump county and local party condemnations of Toomey.

The video meeting involved the question of whether to censure Toomey, along with top Democratic officials in Pennsylvania, including Gov. Tom Wolf, or to express disappointment and disagreement with Toomey's vote to convict Trump, members on the call said. Toomey appeared on the meeting to defend himself, as did U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Trump supporter, they said.

The state party brass have remained silent publicly about the meeting, and did not release a date to continue it, members said.

A censure vote is a symbolic gesture that may have no real effect on Toomey, who announced in October that he will not run again for office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 25

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually
National Politics

More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News