Pennsylvania governor signs $912M pandemic relief bill

State and federal rules over last year’s federal aid for renters made the money difficult to use in Pennsylvania.

The cap on the amount for an individual renter — $750, less than the median rent in Pennsylvania — frustrated many landlords and renters. Ultimately, two-thirds of the $150 million was left over, and state lawmakers ended up using it to plug a deficit in the state's operations.

Landlords were required to accept the $750 as full monthly payment, meaning they had to take a loss on a unit that rented for more money.

This time around, there is no cap and the money can pay off utility bills, an important step to help people keep their housing, Garland said.

Reports from utilities on file at the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission show a modest year-over-year increase in the number of customers who are behind on bills, as of December. Those same reports, however, show a much bigger increase in the amount of money those customers owe.

Another improvement is that the new federal aid can be applied to bills over a longer period: renters can qualify for 12 months of bills, including for past months. Plus, counties can use up to 9% for program costs, such as hiring people to help administer applications and to help get the word out to renters and landlords.