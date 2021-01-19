Pennsylvania health secretary to join Biden administration

There was no immediate word on her replacement. The governor's office said it planned to make an announcement later in the week.

Levine was scheduled to hold her regular weekly news conference about the pandemic Tuesday, but that was scrapped after Biden’s announcement, and a deputy secretary was slated to take her place to talk about the state’s plans for expanded vaccine distribution.

Levine, a pediatrician who graduated from Harvard and Tulane’s medical school, joined the Wolf administration in 2015 as physician general and became health secretary two years later.

When the state announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 last March, she became the public face of the response and won plaudits for her calm, unflappable demeanor.

But she also earned plenty of enmity from Republicans and small business owners over statewide public health orders for people to stay at home, students to learn remotely, and businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining” to close.