Pennsylvania House advances bill on handling fetal remains

Rep. Tim Bonner, R-Mercer, said the bill was a way to foster "eternal peace and a dignified and respectful place of rest for those who have died far too young.”

Democrats said the legislation would present families with limited options, and warned that thousands in burial or cremation costs would end up paid by parents, either directly or through insurance.

“There's not a right way to say goodbye to your plans for a child, and Pennsylvania has no place in choosing one for you,” said Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny.

Rep. Mary Isaacson, D-Philadelphia, said there is nothing in existing law that keeps disappointed couples from engaging in what she called “ritual burial.” She called the proposal “another political attempt to put legislators between women and their doctors.”

Several members, including Rep. Jennifer O'Mara, D-Delaware, described past pregnancy challenges. O'Mara said she is about to start another round of in vitro fertilization and urged colleagues to “think about families that you’re mandating to grieve in a way that’s not appropriate to them.”

“I don't want to be forced to grieve in a way that 102 members of this chamber decided,” said O'Mara, referring to the number required in the House for passage of legislation.

The GOP floor leader in the House, Rep. Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County, said the bill was “about dignity of this unborn individual.”

