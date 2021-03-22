 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pennsylvania lawmaker in hospital after motorcycle accident
View Comments
AP

Pennsylvania lawmaker in hospital after motorcycle accident

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator was in the hospital Monday after sustaining serious injuries in a motorcycle accident, his office said.

Sen. Mike Regan, R-York, “sustained serious orthopedic injuries to his lower extremities” in a Sunday morning motorcycle accident, his office said.

Regan, 59, was recovering at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. His office said it would provide more information when it is available.

Regan is the former U.S. marshal for Pennsylvania's federal middle district and is in his second-term representing parts of Cumberland and York counties. He previously served two terms in the state House of Representatives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY state expands vaccines to age 50 and up

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
National Politics

Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News