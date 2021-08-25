Pennsylvania lawmakers allow opioid emergency to lapse

State officials cited progress, with opioid prescribing down by more than 40% and overdose deaths falling by nearly 20% after a record 5,403 people statewide died in 2017.

But overdose deaths have climbed again during the pandemic. More than 5,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2020, according the Wolf administration.

“Unfortunately, the isolation and disruption caused by the pandemic over the past year and half has also caused a heartbreaking increase in substance use disorder and overdose deaths,” Wolf said.

State lawmakers rejected the governors' request to renew the opioid disaster declaration beyond Wednesday, saying earlier this month that it was no longer necessary since many of its benefits have been accomplished through legislation, executive action and other means.

But GOP leaders in the House and Senate acknowledged the opioid crisis persists, promising it would be a “top legislative priority” in the fall.