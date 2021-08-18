Pennsylvania may use taxpayer dollars for major golf events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials have held out the potential for taxpayer-paid subsidies to help entice the U.S. Golf Association to bring more Opens and elite amateur events to two courses in the state, a news organization reported.

The USGA last week announced that it will bring nine more Opens for men and women to Oakmont and Merion over the next three decades, an announcement lauded by top state lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf's administration.

Both clubs also were awarded some of the USGA’s elite amateur events.

Wolf’s administration described the USGA's announcement as a “new partnership” with the state.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, told PennLive that the state's financial commitment “is more of a handshake right now.”