Pennsylvania pension system investigating calculation error

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The board of Pennsylvania's largest public pension system, the Public School Employees’ Retirement System, said it is investigating a consultant's calculation about the fund's investment performance last year that is apparently wrong.

The calculation — 6.38% growth over the nine years ending last June 30 — was slightly above a 6.36% growth threshold, thus protecting nearly 100,000 active school employees who are retirement system members from seeing a higher risk-sharing contribution rate kick in next July 1.

On March 12, the board of the $64 billion PSERS system issued a brief statement saying it had been made aware of an error in the calculation and that an outside consultant was studying the data.

It also hired two law firms, including one to provide guidance on whether and how to recertify the member shared risk contribution rate and another to “conduct a special investigation surrounding the circumstances of the misstatement” of the nine-year investment performance calculation.

On Friday, it said it was “investigating the circumstances regarding the consultant’s calculation as well as the actions taken by PSERS’ staff and the consultant after the consultant’s disclosure.”

PSERS did not name the consultant.