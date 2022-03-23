 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pennsylvania police agencies sending body armor to Ukraine

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania State Police and the state Capitol Police are donating used body armor to efforts in Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, state officials said Wednesday.

Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner, said the ballistic vests and helmets are intended for Ukrainian police officers and aid workers in Ukraine, and are to be shipped by the California Army National Guard, as long as the federal government approves.

The two agencies produced about 110 used police bulletproof vests and 15 surplus ballistic helmets that they were no longer using.

“This is surplus equipment that would be thrown away otherwise,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference at state police headquarters.

Wolf noted that states cannot send weapons to a foreign country, but said the Ukrainian consulate has asked for food and masks for protection from the coronavirus, so his administration is working on those requests.

People are also reading…

Wolf also has asked the Legislature to approve $2 million ​in state aid to provide help for Ukrainians fleeing the invasion​ who may come to Pennsylvania. Wolf said Wednesday that he has no information about Ukrainian refugees arriving in the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA confirms there are over 5,000 planets outside our solar system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News