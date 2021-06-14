Pennsylvania Republicans eye referendums to get past vetoes

“I’m just listening to the people,” Wheeland said. "That’s what the people want.”

The nearest opportunity for Republicans to get the election-related proposals on the ballot is 2023. Before that, the proposals must pass the Legislature twice in two consecutive legislative sessions.

History is on Republicans’ side in a strategy of going to voters: The last time voters rejected a ballot question was in 1993, and they usually pass easily.

The two GOP-sponsored measures on the governor's disaster declarations won by less than 4 percentage points statewide. By comparison, two other bipartisan ballot questions on the ballot won by more than 45 percentage points statewide.

J.J. Abbott, Wolf's former press secretary who now runs a progressive advocacy group called Commonwealth Communications, expects Republicans to prepare ballot questions in 2023 to roll back voting rights and limit state spending, initiatives they know Wolf will veto.

“They clearly had a deliberate strategy around the disaster declarations and I think they're teeing these things up to be ready go to on the ballot in 2023,” Abbott said. "And I think there is this concern more broadly that it’s difficult to get people away from voting yes.”

