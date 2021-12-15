 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pennsylvania Senate moves to overhaul probation system

  • Updated
  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate on Wednesday approved legislation to overhaul how probation is handled, in an effort to clamp down on people being stuck on an endless probation cycle or being sent back to jail for minor violations.

The vote, 46-4, sends the bill to the House of Representatives, where a previous Senate bill died without a vote last year.

The bill aims to limit the length of probation sentences and the circumstances under which a non-violent offender on probation can be sent to jail, part of a nationwide reconsideration of probation and parole measures.

State law does not limit the length of probation sentences and critics say non-violent offenders are often incarcerated for technical violations that aren’t crimes, disrupting their families and employment. It also disproportionately affects racial minorities, they say.

Sen. Nikil Saval, D- Philadelphia, said the bill makes improvements, such as prohibiting courts from punishing someone for not paying fines or court costs if they are found to be unable to afford it.

People are also reading…

But, Saval said, a new set of requirements could blunt any benefits from the bill, while the bill still lacks necessary components of probation reform, including failing to put a cap on the length of a probation sentence and requiring the automatic termination of probation terms.

Pennsylvania is among the states with the highest rates of people under community supervision, according to federal statistics.

The case of rapper Meek Mill helped shine a light on it after he spent most of his adult life on probation — including stints in jail for technical violations — before a court overturned his conviction in a drug and gun case in Philadelphia.

Under the bill, probation review conferences would be required after certain periods of time, including three years for someone who committed a misdemeanor and five years for someone who committed a felony.

The defendants get a presumption that probation must end unless the defendant poses a threat to public safety, has not completed certain treatment or has not paid restitution under some circumstances.

Also, a judge can order an end to probation. Probation review cases can be held earlier for good behavior and the bill eliminates a provision — a probation sentence “to vindicate the authority of the court” — that gave judges wide latitude in extending probation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

Philly lawyer may join GOP field running for US Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican whose cases have often landed in the public spotlight, said Thursday that he is seriously considering running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Raw Video, severe storm hits Sloan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News