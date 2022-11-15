 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pennsylvania Senate picks first woman as top-ranking member

  • Updated
  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kim Ward, the GOP's majority leader of Pennsylvania's state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber's highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday.

Republicans selected Ward to serve as interim president pro tempore while the Senate is out of session in December. She is on track to be elected by the chamber’s members as president pro tempore when the next two-year legislative session starts in January.

Ward, 66, of Westmoreland County, became the first female majority leader in the chamber last year and underwent surgery for breast cancer while leading the caucus. She was first elected in 2008, when she was a Westmoreland County commissioner, and is serving her fourth term.

Republicans will return in January with a 28-22 majority in the chamber. Democrats picked up one seat in the midterm elections. The 50-member chamber will have six new faces to replace members who were beaten or decided against running again.

People are also reading…

She will succeed Sen. Jake Corman, R-Centre, who is finishing a 24-year career in the Senate after a failed run for governor this year.

Freshman Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, was elected by the caucus to succeed Ward as the GOP's majority floor leader. Pittman, 45, was a longtime Senate aide before he ran in 2019 to succeed his retiring boss, Sen. Don White.

Democrats reelected Sen. Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, as minority floor leader. Costa, 64, was first elected to the Senate in 1996 and became minority leader in 2011.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine amid concerns financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. The announcement came Thursday, as the vote counting from the midterm elections continues. Republicans are inching closer to a narrow House majority. Control of the Senate hinges on tight races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. U.S. officials say the aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger Air Defense Systems. The U.S. has committed more than $18 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked in February.

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

McCarthy's quest to be speaker collides with GOP failures

McCarthy's quest to be speaker collides with GOP failures

With the promise of a red wave receding, Republicans are facing the stark reality that any return to power would mean presiding over a narrowly split Congress. Meanwhile, the party's dismal performance weakened House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as he reaches for the speaker’s gavel. If Republicans pick up the remaining seats needed to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington, McCarthy could rise to the position he has long wanted, but he would almost certainly be diminished, like so many other GOP speakers before him who were forced out or chose early retirement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA's revolutionary LOFTID heat shield completes successful splashdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News