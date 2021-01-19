 Skip to main content
Pennsylvania statewide row officers to be sworn in Tuesday
AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s three statewide row officers will be take oaths of office in Harrisburg on Tuesday to serve for the next four years.

There will be separate ceremonies for attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro was elected to a second term in November and will take the oath in the Pennsylvania Judicial Center. Shapiro issued a report on his own first term Tuesday.

Republican Timothy L. DeFoor was elected auditor general, succeeding Democrat Eugene DePasquale, who is term-limited. DeFoor will be sworn in at the King Mansion, near the governor's official residence along the Susquehanna River.

“It's a combination of surreal and a feeling that I've never had before,” DeFoor, most recently the Dauphin County controller, said early Tuesday about the prospect of taking the oath.

Republican Stacy Garrity, who retired as a colonel in 2016 after 30 years with the Army Reserves and has been a vice president of a tungsten smelting plant, unseated incumbent Treasurer Joe Torsella. Garrity’s ceremony will take place in the Forum Building, behind the Capitol.

Her event will include a presentation of her military colors by the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, the Bloomsburg University choir, an address by Torsella and her own inaugural address.

———

The headline has been corrected to say the swearing in events are Tuesday, not Wednesday.

