 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pennsylvania tax collections continue rebound from pandemic
0 comments
AP

Pennsylvania tax collections continue rebound from pandemic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania continued its rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, as the state reported Tuesday that tax collections through May were almost $3 billion ahead of expectations.

Collections for the state's main operating account were $36.6 billion through May, the 11th month of the fiscal year, the Department of Revenue said.

That is $2.9 billion, or 8.5%, above estimate, with another month to go until the 2020-21 fiscal year ends June 30. Last summer, budgetmakers had warned of a multibillion-dollar deficit because of the pandemic's impact.

In February, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, asked the Republican-controlled Legislature for a $37.8 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year starting July 1.

The centerpiece is a $1.35 billion boost — or 20% — to help fix long-term inequities in how the state funds public schools. Wolf also wants to raise income taxes by billions of dollars on higher earners to help fill a projected deficit and cut taxes on lower earners.

In the meantime, Wolf and lawmakers must decide how to allocate $7.3 billion from the American Rescue Plan bill signed by President Joe Biden in March.

Last fiscal year, the state collected about $3.2 billion, or 10%, less than projected. To help fill gaps in this year's $35.5 billion state budget, Pennsylvania is counting on more than $3.3 billion in federal pandemic aid.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Woman works to combat food insecurity

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022
National Politics

Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022

  • Updated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Pennsylvania's wide-open races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with strong ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party's nominations — a powerful sign of the former president's enduring popularity within the GOP.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News