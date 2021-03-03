Pennsylvania teachers, school staff to get 1-dose vaccine

Teachers currently are grouped in Phase 1B, along with child care workers, police, firefighters, grocery store workers and others considered to be essential workers.

Wolf's announcement comes less than a day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. should have enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and that states should make it a priority to vaccinate teachers in March to hasten school reopenings.

Statewide, Department of Education data shows about 121,000 public school and charter school teachers, plus another 100,000 full- and part-time support staff, as of last year.

In Philadelphia, which gets vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, city officials expect to receive 13,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, with no additional doses for at least three weeks after.

The city plans to give the one-shot vaccine to providers that can administer them to people who are hard to reach or have a hard time returning for a second dose, such as people who are homebound or are homeless.

As of last month, about 450 of the state’s 500 school districts were offering at least some brick-and-mortar instruction, according to state data. About 1.3 million students are in those districts, while 440,000 students are in districts where instruction is strictly virtual.

