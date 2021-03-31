Pennsylvania to make all adults vaccine eligible by April 19

“The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter every day,” O’Neal, R-Washington, said in a statement.

Montgomery County officials sounded a note of caution, saying it's still working through a backlog of tens of thousands of older people and those with high-risk medical conditions — many of whom signed up weeks ago. Arkoosh, the board chair, said that supply still lags demand.

But she said that that an expected windfall of tens of thousands of doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine should allow the county to finish vaccinating its most vulnerable residents in April.

“I feel like we finally are going to have a chance to get ahead of this thing because we’ll have so much more vaccine here in the county,” Arkoosh said.

Philadelphia, which gets its vaccine supply directly from the federal government and runs its own program, is still focused on vaccinating people aged 65 and older. Health officials there said they're hoping to expand eligibility to anyone who wants one by May 1, perhaps sooner. Philadelphians may still travel outside the city for a shot.

Statewide, Pennsylvania is averaging about 83,000 vaccinations a day. The supply has increased to the point that providers now feel comfortable scheduling weeks out, Beam said.