 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pennsylvania to start housing unvaccinated inmates together
0 Comments
AP

Pennsylvania to start housing unvaccinated inmates together

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania prison system announced Thursday it is stopping in-person visits for the thousands of inmates who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Corrections Department also said it will begin housing unvaccinated inmates together next week.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said the policy will limit the contact that the unvaccinated have with potential carriers of the coronavirus.

The changes won't affect inmates' access to classes and programs. Additional terminals will be installed in the unvaccinated units for video visitation.

Nearly 8,000 inmates in state prisons are not vaccinated, or about one in five.

The prison system provides vaccinations to all inmates who want one. It also requires everyone to wear masks indoors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Remarks from Judge Duane Hoffmeyer’s retirement

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban
National Politics

Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders on Sunday called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation's eviction moratorium, calling it a “moral imperative” to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid
National Politics

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to stop accepting the federal pandemic benefits that gave jobless workers an extra $300-a-week boost and made some self-employed and gig workers eligible for the unemployment assistance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News