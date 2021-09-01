Pennsylvania's carbon plan clears last regulatory hurdle

Others questioned its legality or the need to do it if Pennsylvania won't directly see more moderate temperatures or weather events.

The Wolf administration projects reductions in air pollution and electricity bills, improvements in public health and a stronger economy.

Proponents argued that the time for action is now, and that acting sooner will put Pennsylvania in a better position to capitalize on a growing clean energy economy and pave the way for more states and the federal government to take more aggressive action.

“Not only is it the right thing to do, but it is in each state’s self-interest to do it,” Szybist said in an interview.

The heavily populated and fossil fuel-rich Pennsylvania has long been one of the nation’s biggest polluters and power producers and the jury is out on whether a carbon-pricing program would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Its effectiveness could depend on where emissions caps are set and whether money from the emissions credits are wisely spent on clean energy and energy efficiency programs.