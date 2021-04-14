Pennsylvania's shrinking delegation will mean hard decisions

A new map of districts must win approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the districts they draw could have a dramatic effect on the political careers of the state's 18 U.S. House members.

If each of the 18 wants to run for another term in Congress, two of them will have to run against each other.

What they have to look forward to is a bare-knuckled political exercise in a state Capitol where partisan disagreements over how the pandemic and last year's election were handled have sown a particularly poisonous atmosphere.

A new map is necessary before it is time to circulate petitions to get on next year's primary ballot. If Wolf and lawmakers can't agree on one, the state Supreme Court will do it for them.

“What is this map about? Power,” said Jim Burn, a former state Democratic Party chair. “I would fall out of my seat if (Wolf and GOP lawmakers) worked it out. That's why I think the court will have to take the lead in working it out again.”