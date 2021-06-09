Pension system sued over access to documents amid probe

Muth's lawsuit said board members are being asked to vote on approximately $1 billion in investments at Thursday's meeting, “yet attempts to obtain information, data and documents that in her view could better inform" those decisions were rejected.

The Associated Press has previously reported that subpoenas from federal investigators center on the pension system’s purchases of parcels of land in downtown Harrisburg and its calculations about the fund’s investment performance that help determine the balance of payments into the system by taxpayers and school employees.

On May 7, Muth emailed a request for documents revolving around the spending of some $12 million that system officials had requested to purchase, excavate and prepare the Harrisburg properties, the lawsuit said.

A system lawyer refused, citing “ongoing internal and criminal investigations,” the lawsuit said.

A system spokesperson released a statement Wednesday calling the lawsuit “meritless."

“This lawsuit diverts valuable time, energy, and resources from what we believe is in the best interests of the beneficiaries, which should be the primary directive as we respond to the investigations,” the system said in the statement.