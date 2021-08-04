Pentagon IDs officer slain in attack as officials seek clues

Kusse and other officials declined to rule out terrorism or provide any other potential motive, saying they didn't want to “compromise the ongoing investigation.” But Kusse said "we are not actively looking for another suspect at this time.”

The FBI confirmed only that it was investigating and there was “no ongoing threat to the public” but declined to offer details or a possible motive.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his condolences and said flags at the Pentagon will be flown at half-staff.

“This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in — and who visit — the Pentagon on a daily basis,” Austin said in a statement. “This tragic death today is a stark reminder of the dangers they face and the sacrifices they make. We are forever grateful for that service and the courage with which it is rendered.”

The attack occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, a hub for subway and bus lines. The station is steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington. The facility was on lockdown for more than an hour.