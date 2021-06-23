Pentagon leaders testily defend efforts on racism, extremism

Milley said it is important for military members to be open-minded and to be exposed to unconventional ideas.

“I’ve read Mao Zedong," he said. "I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist. So what’s wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding, about the country for which we are here to defend?”

Alluding to Waltz's criticism of the academy for offering instruction on white rage, Milley said, “I want to understand white rage, and I'm white.” He went on to say that he wants to understand why an overwhelmingly white group of rioters assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and tried to "overturn the Constitution of the United States of America. What caused that? I want to find that out.” A number of those who participated in the insurrection were current or former members of the military.

West Point doesn’t offer a course specifically on “white rage,” but it does offer an elective social science class for seniors on “the politics of race, gender and sexuality,” which deals with various racial issues.

Milley went on to say that future military leaders, such as those being educated at West Point, need to understand what is happening in the country and how society might be influenced by various ways of thinking.