Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station.
A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”
An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
