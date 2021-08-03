 Skip to main content
Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro
AP

Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

