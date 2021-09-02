Pentagon restarts 16 advisory boards after 7-month pause

The review was designed to assess whether each board provides value and make sure its focus aligns with U.S. strategic priorities and the National Defense Strategy. And all committee members whose appointment comes from the defense secretary were ordered to resign by Feb. 16.

Of the 42 advisory panels listed in Austin’s initial memo, 31 had their members removed, six were part of the review but their members were retained, and five others had either no members or had concluded their business. Among the 31 were some of the department’s most well known boards, including those with purview over defense policy, science, health, innovation, Arlington National Cemetery and women in the military.

All together there were more than 600 members on the 42 boards, but defense officials weren't able to say exactly how many had to resign. They said it was “hundreds."

The 16 that will be able to begin again are: Defense Business Board, Defense Policy Board, Defense Health Board, Defense Board of Actuaries, Medicare-Eligible Board of Advisors, Defense Science Board, Defense Advisory Committee on Investigation, Prosecution, and Defense of Sexual Assault in the Armed Forces, Uniform Formulary Beneficiary Advisory Panel, Inland Waterways Users Board, Defense Department Wage Committee, Board on Coastal Engineering Research, Marine Corps University Board of Visitors, Department of the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board, U.S. Strategic Command Strategic Advisory Group, Army Science Board and the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services.

