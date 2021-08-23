 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved
0 Comments
AP

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, accompanied by U.S. Army Major Gen. William Taylor, Joint Staff Operations, left, speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his vow earlier this month to require the shots once the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine.

Kirby said guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.

In a memo Aug. 9, Austin said he'd seek the president’s approval to make the vaccine mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon FDA licensure “whichever comes first.”

Kirby said the move is an effort to ensure the safety of service members. Concerns about the virus are especially acute in the military, where service members live and work closely together in barracks and on ships, increasing the risks of rapid spreading. Any large virus outbreak in the military could affect America’s ability to defend itself in any security crisis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Changing the Guard ceremony returns to Buckingham Palace

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
National Politics

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

+3
GOP recall candidate Elder releases details on finances
National Politics

GOP recall candidate Elder releases details on finances

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Elder, a talk radio host and Republican candidate in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, reported income of more than $100,000 in the last year from business interests that included media and film companies and a string of political speeches, according to documents released Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News