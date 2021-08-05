People fleeing Hong Kong crackdown get temporary US haven

Changes have also been made to Hong Kong’s election laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and give a largely pro-Beijing committee the leeway to nominate lawmakers aligned with the mainland government.

“Despite widespread demonstrations, which brought millions together to call for greater freedom, Hong Kong’s promise of democracy has dimmed,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as the measure granting safe haven was announced.

China bristles at the criticism, saying it is merely restoring order to the city and instituting national security protections found in other countries. It has denounced U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong officials as interference in its domestic affairs.

There are several thousand people from Hong Kong in the United States who would be eligible to remain and avoid being deported under what is formally known as deferred enforced departure, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Under U.S. law, the president is able to grant deferred enforced departure as part of constitutional power to conduct foreign relations. Former President Donald Trump granted it for Venezuelans just before he left office.