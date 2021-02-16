People with health issues, vital workers on deck for vaccine

———

MINORITY OUTREACH

Before getting his first vaccine dose, Lamont on Tuesday joined with Black leaders to urge people of color to get vaccinated, as data show inoculation rates among minorities are much lower than those of whites.

He appeared at a news conference with Black political, religious and medical community leaders who tried to reassure people that the vaccine is safe and pleaded with them to get shots, amid skepticism of the vaccine and a long-held distrust in the medical community by many Black and Latino residents.

That distrust in the government and the medical community is often linked to the Tuskegee experiment, in which Black men in Alabama were left untreated for syphilis as part of a study that ran from the 1930s into the ’70s.

“In order for us to reach population immunity, we need to have about 75% of the population to get vaccinations. They cannot do it without people of color,” state Chief Justice Richard Robinson said. “There are reasons for African Americans to distrust, but there are also reasons for African Americans to trust.”

Robinson noted that a Black scientist, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, helped develop the Moderna vaccine.