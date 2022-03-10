 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Peoria settles suit over robbery suspect's killing by police

  • Updated
  • 0

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois city has agreed to a financial settlement to end a lawsuit filed by the family of a suspected bank robber who officers fatally shot during a 2017 standoff.

The Peoria City Council voted 10-1 on Tuesday to pay $415,000 to settle claims brought by Anita Johnson, the mother of Eddie Russell Jr., who was shot at least 17 times by officers, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.

The city said in a statement that an independent investigation found that all the officers' actions were justified and that it stands by “the actions of officers that day.”

“Nonetheless, given the high costs of further litigation and in the best interests of all involved parties, including Mr. Russell’s surviving family members, the City believes that a reasonable settlement was more preferable than the continuation of adversarial litigation,” the statement adds.

People are also reading…

Russell, 25, was allegedly seen on surveillance footage robbing a Peoria bank with a handgun in September 2017 before fleeing to his mother’s house. He was fatally shot there by officers after a two-hour standoff as he approached them with a gun, police said.

A lawsuit filed by Russell's family in 2018 argued he was lifting his mother’s garage door with both hands at the time he was shot, that officers knew Russell had schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and that he posed no immediate threat to Peoria police officers or anyone else.

An investigation by then-Peoria County State’s Attorney Jerry Brady found in January 2018 that excessive force wasn’t used by the officers, who fired nearly simultaneously from multiple positions near the home.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Journal Star.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William faces backlash over war in Africa comment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News