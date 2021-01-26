Permanent mail-in voting among Carney's goals for Delaware

“This year, I will again propose a budget that links state spending to the growth of our economy,” he said, adding that Delaware’s unemployment rate of 5.3% is “a very very positive sign for Delaware workers.”

The unemployment rate is well below the peak of 15.9% it hit in May, but it crept up slightly in December from a post-outbreak low of 5.1% in November and equals a level that had not been seen before the pandemic since November 2014.

Addressing the coronavirus epidemic, Carney said Delaware has “turned the corner” but much work remains to be done.

He noted more than 7% of Delaware’s population has been infected with COVID-19 but did not mention that the virus has had a disproportionate effect on those over age 65. That group accounts for 14% of reported cases but 84% of reported deaths, more than half of which involve residents of long-term care facilities. Overall, the virus has been linked to the deaths of roughly one-tenth of 1% percent of Delaware’s population.

Republican House Minority Leader Danny Short of Seaford described Carney’s speech as both “uplifting” and “sterile.”

“There are people out there that are suffering tremendously,” Short said.