Perry: I 'obliged' Trump with introduction to Justice lawyer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After two days of silence, Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania confirmed a New York Times report, saying Monday that he had introduced then-President Donald Trump to a top Justice Department lawyer who, according to the newspaper, discussed a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Perry, who has disputed the validity of President Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, did not say he necessarily made the introduction with the explicit goal of ousting the acting attorney general or overturning Biden's victory.

But Perry did say he obliged Trump's request for an introduction to the former assistant attorney general, Jeffrey Clark, because they shared his concerns about the election.

“My conversations with the president or the assistant attorney general, as they have been with all whom I¹ve engaged following the election, were a reiteration of the many concerns about the integrity of our elections, and that those allegations should at least be investigated to ease the minds of the voters that they had, indeed, participated in a free and fair election," Perry said in a statement released by his office Monday.