Personal ties: Harris' family in India grapples with COVID

Ramanan added that he didn’t expect that having Harris as vice president fast-tracked aid to India or that it somehow meant help should have come earlier, adding: “I think in general all other countries should help, and I’m glad the U.S. has stepped up.”

He hopes Harris can make a visit to her ancestral village when things are better.

While Harris has embraced her Indian heritage as part of her political profile, in responding to the crisis there she’s been careful to speak from the perspective of a vice president rather than an Indian American worried about her family’s safety.

“We are all part of a world community. And to the extent that any of us, as human beings who have any level of compassion, see suffering anywhere around the world, it impacts all of us. You know, it impacts us all,” she told reporters last week in Ohio.

A ban on travel to and from the country was announced that day. Harris said only that she hadn’t spoken to her family since the ban was announced.

And G. Balachandran, Harris’ uncle, doesn’t fault his niece for how the U.S. response has played out.

He said that, knowing Kamala, “she would have done all that she can in order to expedite the matter.”