Peru's newest president, Dina Boluarte, gives in to protesters' demands, says she'll propose moving up elections to 2024

A South Dakota legislative committee is trying to clarify how lawmakers can express their religious beliefs while respecting the First Amendment and the history of the Capitol building. The Legislature’s Executive Board advanced a new policy Tuesday after a pair of Republican lawmakers stained five chairs in a Capitol meeting room with oil. They were marking the chairs with crosses ahead of a meeting last month to elect caucus leaders. It took the Capitol’s groundskeepers about three hours to clean and left a slight discoloration on the chairs. But the episode also opened questions on who had access to the Statehouse rooms where laws are formed and to what degree lawmakers, often compelled by their Christian convictions, can leave a mark in the Capitol.